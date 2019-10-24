Barack Obama coming to St. John's as part of public speaking tour

The 44th president of the United States is coming to St. John's.

Barack Obama will hit the stage at Mile One Centre on Nov. 12, as part of his speaking tour across Canada, telling the story of his two-term presidency and offering insight into the current state of affairs in the United States.

Tickets to the event will go on sale Oct. 28 at noon.

Mile One Centre lists ticket prices ranging from $100 to $325, plus taxes and surcharges.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador