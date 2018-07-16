An 'Oasis' at Terra Nova National Park — not quite a tent, not quite a cabin

New accommodations for campers in Terra Nova National Park aim to provide the best of Mother Nature, with a few comforts of home.

"It's just a different way of camping," says Karen Wolfrey, the visitor experience manager at Terra Nova National Park.

"This just provides other people an opportunity to be able to experience a national park without buying all the equipment [like a tent or camper]."

Each Oasis unit, shaped like a water droplet and on stilts, can sleep two adults and two children.

Spaceship? No, it's just the latest addition to Terra Nova National Park. (Terra Nova National Park/Facebook )

Inside is a bed — that's off the ground — a table, bench and a hammock. One of the units even includes electric heat and a place to charge your phone, the others are solar-powered.

"One side has great big open windows, [which is] so great for looking at the nature around you," Wolfrey told Weekend AM's Heather Barrett.

"It's a different experience altogether."

The ladder leads to a hammock and the table converts to a bed. (Terra Nova National Park/CBC)

People have to bring their own bedding, and any cooking-related items, as there is a barbecue on site.

Bathrooms and running water, however, are still in communal spaces throughout the park.

Only 6 in Canada

There are six Oasis units in Canada's national park system, and Terra Nova is home to five of them, said Wolfrey.

The other one is in Fundy National Park in New Brunswick, but Wolfrey said that unit isn't elevated, or off the ground, like the ones in Newfoundland.

She said the Oasis units were originally designed in France.

"We're always looking at diversifying and coming up with new things to try and experience," Wolfrey said.

The table-top bed might appeal to those who don't love sleeping on the ground. (Terra Nova National Park/Facebook)

It appears that experience is already a sought-after one.

Within the first hour of booking availability, 80 reservations were recorded, said Wolfrey.

Each night costs $120 plus tax, plus an entry permit to the park.

One of the best parts of an Oasis, according to Wolfrey, is it can make the outdoor experience more comfortable given Mother Nature's notoriously fickle state.

"If it's raining ...you can just pack up your stuff and go. You don't have to worry about drying out your tent," she said.