MUN nursing school review finds cramped rooms, rodent problem

A report that says Memorial University's school of nursing in St. John's is cramped and has a rodent problem is renewing calls for a new building for students.

The panel of external reviewers, in a review dated March 2019, found the current school, next to the Health Sciences Centre has below-par resources and a "disturbing" rodent problem.

"We do have some rodent traps … as I think many of the buildings at the university and across Newfoundland and Labrador do," Alice Gaudine, dean of the school of nursing, told CBC News on a tour of the facility, where no sign of rodents or traps were visible. "We haven't seen rats, or mice, to my knowledge."

However, the reviewers drew attention to those traps.

"In the lecture theatre shared with the school of pharmacy, there were four rodent traps, which appeared large enough to catch rats," the report stated.

Dr. Alice Gaudine, dean of Memorial University's faculty of nursing, says she hopes the school's infrastructure will be a priority. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

The external review panel also says the school lacks resources and space.

"The quantity and quality of space are not adequate to support the ongoing future needs and aspirations of the program. Lab spaces are cramped; the skills lab is below par; there is insufficient storage space; and the general state of space is poor," says the Faculty of Nursing Academic Unit Planning Review, adding the lack of space came up "at every meeting with faculty, staff, students, and alumni."

In response, Gaudine focuses on the school's results.

"We have a very high rate of pass on the national exam. I think last year 100 per cent of our bachelor of nursing students passed on the first try, and certainly I love telling the other deans of nursing that when I meet with them at national meetings," she said.

"So we are very proud of the quality of our graduates who are out in practice and really leading much of the health-care system in this province and beyond."

Will look at infrastructure

Gaudine is confident that the resources and infrastructure concerns raised in the report will be addressed.

"The faculty of nursing is on Memorial University's infrastructure plan and we'll be putting in a proposal for the faculty of nursing to join with the centre for nursing studies and to bring its students and faculty to the St. John's campus, and then infrastructure is definitely one thing that we are going to have to look at," she said.

But she doesn't believe it will happen soon.

The external review panel also says the school lacks resources and space, but Gaudine says results are what matter. (CBC)

"I'm not expecting it in the next year or two," said Gaudine. "There's a number of buildings that are very high priority for the province, the Waterford Hospital being one and the penitentiary definitely being another one. However, I am very hopeful that nursing education will be a priority."

Three earlier reports — in 2002, 2005 and 2008 — also recommended improving faculty of nursing infrastructure.

A 2002 academic review panel report recommended a new building combining the faculty of nursing, the school of pharmacy, the school of social work and and the animal resource centre. This year, MUN is building a new animal resource centre — near the school of medicine — at the very site suggested for the combined faculty building.

Memorial is also considering a proposal to establish a law school at the university. MUN officials say if it happens, it will be cost-neutral and no money will be diverted from other programs for the law school.

