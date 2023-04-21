N.L. has no plans to pay for care by private nurse practitioners: Osborne

Travis Sheppard and Lacey Sparkes have operated a private nurse practitioner clinic in Corner Brook since February 2022. (Submitted by Lacey Sparkes)

Nurse practitioners who have their own private clinics won't be able to bill the government for patient visits any time soon, and the association that represents them says that hurts people who need care at a time when there's a shortage of health-care providers.

Right now, private-practice nurse practitioners have to charge patients out of pocket, and some of them have said what's needed is a way to have the cost covered by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.

But the province's health minister, Tom Osborne, says the provincial government is not considering direct billing to the public health-care system for nurse practitioner visits.

"We aren't looking at that at this particular time," said Osborne. "The nurse practitioners in this province will be part of the public system."

That's bad news for nurse practitioners such as Lacey Sparkes and Travis Sheppard. The two nurse practitioners have been in private practice together since February 2022 at the Nurse Practitioner Health and Wellness Clinic in Corner Brook.

"What we've been asking for is, we just want a way to practise autonomously where we can provide our services without a fee to the patient. We want to provide a publicly funded service," said Sparkes.

Sheppard said their clinic had a huge influx of patients when it opened, as so many people without family physicians were glad to be able to get care and to avoid emergency room visits. With the presence of the private nurse practitioner clinic obviously alleviating pressure on the local emergency room, he said, it's hard to understand why the government doesn't see value in covering the cost of patient visits.

"I'm surprised that we're not further ahead than what we are and that we're still having to ask people for their debit or credit card to pay for service," said Sheppard.

Tom Osborne, Newfoundland and Labrador's minister of health, says his department's focus right now is on expanding family-care teams/ (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Nursing their frustrations

The association that represents nurse practitioners said the situation is especially frustrating in light of a recent policy change by the provincial government to expand pharmacists' ability to bill the public system for prescription renewals and for the assessment and treatment of some conditions, such as shingles and urinary tract infections.

Margot Antle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Nurse Practitioner Association, said some other health-care professionals have the option to work in either salaried positions or on a fee-for-service basis, but nurse practitioners do not.

"It's extremely frustrating because it seems, frankly, that it's discriminatory. It's not that they don't want more billers or users of the system. They just don't want nurse practitioners to be those users," said Antle.

Antle said the inability of nurse practitioners to bill the public health care system is not only perplexing, it's also hurtful to patients who need care.

"The harm that's happening there is to patients, because the access is so limited, just because there's not that flexibility of funding to meet patients' needs and to meet nurse practitioners' needs," said Antle.

Margot Antle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Nurse Practitioner Association, says her group will turn up the pressure on the government to make changes. (Newfoundland and Labrador Nurse Practitioner Association)

Focus on family-care teams

The health minister pointed out that the province's pharmacists still aren't able to bill the provincial medical care plan, as that is a program set up specifically under an arrangement between the Health Department and the province's physicians. Pharmacists bill to the public system under the Newfoundland and Labrador prescription drug program.

Instead of expanding public billing to include nurse practitioners, however, Osborne said the Health Department's emphasis right now is on the establishment of more family-care teams throughout the province.

Eleven of the interdisciplinary teams were announced in this spring's provincial budget, and there were already eight teams at various stages of implementation. Eventually, Osborne said, the teams will be available to cover the entire province. He said those family-care teams will include salaried nurse practitioners, along with physicians, registered nurses, social workers and other health professionals.

Antle said nurse practitioners support the expanded role for pharmacists and the plan for family-care teams. But she said the 20 to 30 nurse practitioners who are already working in private clinics could immediately be used to improve primary health care, if they could bill the public system.

"The phrase that's going around is, 'You can't knit a 'blank.' You can't knit a nurse practitioner, you can't knit a nurse,'" said Antle. But fully trained, experienced nurse practitioners already working in their own clinics could be a great help, she said.

Not giving up

Antle said her association will step up its efforts to pressure the government to make some changes to assist nurse practitioners achieve their goals. She intends to focus on public engagement as well, as she believes many people see nurse practitioners as a viable option, and she can't understand why their services aren't covered by the public system.

As for Sheppard, he looks forward to a day when his private clinic can do more for patients as their primary-care provider. Right now, he said, his patients save money by using the public system as much as they can, and they only come to him to fill gaps in their care as they need it.

"We have the ability to provide continuity of care but we just simply have trouble maintaining that with patients. We will do it, but patients coming back to us is the problem," said Sheppard.

