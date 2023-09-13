Nurse on leave, investigation underway following misconduct claim at Pleasant View Towers

Newfoundland and Labrador's health authority has confirmed that a staff member at the Pleasant View Towers long-term care facility in St. John's has been placed on leave and police have been called in following a complaint of misconduct.

In a statement issued to CBC News on Wednesday afternoon, N.L. Health Services said there is "zero tolerance in our organization for any form of abuse or neglect" and that the staff member will remain on leave until the investigation is complete.

CBC News has also confirmed that a registered nurse is the subject of the investigation.

Family members of affected residents have been informed, according to the statement, along with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the adult protection division of the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development.

As the investigation unfolds, the authority said, a number of measures have already been taken, including medical assessments of impacted residents, increased monitoring of affected units, audits of resident medical charts and support services for families.

"Dignity and respect for our patients along with their safety and well-being is at the heart of everything we do," the health authority statement reads.

CBC News contacted the health authority after receiving an anonymous letter claiming that a registered nurse at the facility had taken inappropriate photos of vulnerable residents at Mount Pleasant Towers, a 460-bed facility on Newfoundland Drive. The letter claims the images captured the genitalia, breasts and bare backsides of dementia patients. It's unclear when the alleged images were taken.

A spokesperson for the registered nurses' union, Jonathan Hamel, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a member of the union is the subject of the investigation. Hamel said the union is unable to comment while the investigation is ongoing.

