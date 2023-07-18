Nunatsiavut making a push to draw tourism to northern Labrador

The northern lights snake their way across a young night's sky over Nain. (Submitted by Deirdre Kohlmeister)

Those who have ever wanted to explore the north coast of Labrador will be welcomed with open arms.

Nunatsiavut government is making a push into the tourism market, beginning at the grassroots level with tourism walks for locals across the north coast to help brainstorm ideas for future visitors.

Makkovik and Nain have already had their sessions. Tuesday night focuses on Rigolet.

"We had planned community visits this summer to get our staff into all of the communities to get an update on all of the projects that we're working on," said Jill Larkham, Nunatsiavut government's director of tourism.

"We thought it would be a good opportunity to invite people to a session where they could experience their home town through a visitor's lens just to get people thinking of small little experiences they could start to create and then hopefully grow from there."

Larkham said a local perspective has been important in setting future goals.

How about a boil up in Postville? (Submitted by Samantha Jacque)

"Our tourism strategy really focuses on community development and working with communities to see what they want to offer," she said.

"We're hoping to hear [about] different areas that they would want to improve on and maybe they might need some training or some support in different areas. We would follow up with them to make sure they get that done and work with them."

Nunatsiavut is planning to revamp its visitor's guide so that by next year it'll have more information available for prospective visitors online and in pamphlets.

Nunatsiavut is made up of five communities in northern Labrador.

Each one is different, Larkham said.

"My hope is that we continue to work with the communities to offer experiences that they want to offer, not just for people who are coming on the boat or by plane, but business travel as well," she said.

Postville's tourism walk is planned for next week.

