Nunatsiavut warns of potential wildlife contamination tied to 2020 oil spill

The Nunatsiavut government on is cautioning people about their harvesting decisions this summer, due to complications from an oil spill near Postville, N.L., two years ago.

In June 2020, a diesel spill in Kaipokok Bay saw some 3,000 litres blanket the community harbour. From the very beginning, the Nunatsiavut government was involved in the spill response and monitoring operations.

In a statement on Thursday, officials said while issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have delayed analysis, "new partial results from these efforts show elevated levels for some diesel-related compounds" in pigeon eggs harvested near Postville in 2020 and 2021, and near Nain over the same period of time.

The government asserts that it is in frequent communication with Health Canada "to understand the potential significance of these results in terms of consumption and human health."

Nunatsiavut is currently working on expanding the testing process in other species and nearby communities.

"Unfortunately, the information available at this point does not allow the Nunatsiavut government to formulate advice regarding harvesting and consumption of pigeon eggs or other wild food," read the statement.

"The Nunatsiavut government is asking beneficiaries to consider this uncertainty in their harvesting decisions this summer."

This isn't the first time similar concerns have been raised.

During the initial cleanup operation, seabird expert Bill Montevecchi warned consumers to exercise extreme caution in the fallout of the incident.

"You want to worry about things like fish … mussels, or any filter feeding animals that are on the bottom," Montevecchi said at the time. "That's where that kind of stuff can accumulate."

Government officials are said to be working to find what they call "clear answers," providing further information as it becomes available.