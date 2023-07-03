Nunatsiavut government warning about oil contaminants in wild eggs

The Nunatsiavut government says oil contaminants have been found in wild eggs and is warning residents in Postville and Nain to not eat too many.

The Inuit government is also advising other communities on Labrador's north coast to be cautious.

In Postville, residents are being told to have no more than eight great black backed gull — known locally as sadler — eggs a month, 33 common eider duck eggs a month and one of a black guillemot egg — known locally as pigeon — every two months.

Children under four years old are being advised to not eat more than three great black backed gull eggs every two months, no more than seven common eider duck eggs a month and no more than one black guillemot egg every 10 months.

Testing of char in Postville also found higher levels of oil contaminants compared to Nain, but more testing is underway, Nunatsiavut said.

"It was pretty disturbing," said Postville resident and former AngajukKâk Glen Sheppard.

An advisory was issued for Postville indicating residents should eat less than 33 common eider duck eggs a month, and children under four are being told to not eat more than seven a month. (Submitted by Mark Mallory)

The news comes after years of concern, uncertainty and not enough communication, he said.

Sheppard said limiting wild food is going to have a major effect on people's daily lives and their wallets. He said wild food is healthier than frozen store food with high prices.

"What do we do? I never grew up on chicken, like I never grew up on ham," Sheppard said. "Do I put my char aside and I'm going to run to the store and buy things that I really can't afford?"

Sheppard said he's not going to be able to afford to follow all the guidelines. On a limited income, he said, he can either spend $150 on groceries and have food for two weeks or spend $150 on gas and bring home enough char and eggs for the next 10 to 12 months.

"There's not even a close balance there between the two," Sheppard said. "It's just our way of life and it would be very difficult for some people, including me, to break away from the type of food that we're normally used to eat."

Arctic char is a staple food for northern communities. The Nunatsiavut government said its testing found elevated levels of oil contaminants in char around Postville when compared to Nain, but more testing is underway. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

Monitoring started after 2020 spill

Nunatsiavut said in a news release that after the diesel spill of 3,000 litres in Kaikopok Bay near Postville in 2020, it and Environment and Climate Change Canada started testing for oil contaminants to determine long-term and lasting impacts.

Those tests showed elevated levels of oil compounds in Postville compared with Nain, and elevated levels in both communities for 2021. Nunatsiavut issued a harvesting advisory and asked Health Canada to look into potential health effects.

Now Health Canada is issuing "maximum monthly intake" for eggs of three species: great black back gull, common eider and the black guillemot.

Nunatsiavut said the guidelines are based on long-term diets over a lifetime, and risk of cancer of less than one in 100,000.

Testing is planned for eggs and char in all communities this summer, but anyone on the north coast is being told to use the guidelines from the community closest to them.

Nunatsiavut said while its efforts were focused around the 2020 spill, the testing doesn't show the source of the spill. It may have different or multiple sources, Nunatsiavut said.

A sheen had washed up on the shores of Postville in June 2020. (Submitted by Lavern Broomfield)

MHA and biologist calls for calm

Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans — who is also a biologist — is calling for calm and not panic about the latest guidelines.

"Right now there's no immediate harm in consuming the eggs. It's only if people consume the eggs over high consumption, over a long period of time, that there could be a risk," Evans said. "But, I mean, with a lot of foods out there that's manufactured, it also comes with that risk as well."

Evans said she's glad Nunatsiavut issued the guidelines but is disappointed by the numbers. People on the north coast often think they are removed from major urban centres with pollution issues, she said, and it's unsettling to see pollution and contamination at home.

Lela Evans, NDP MHA for Torngat Mountains, said wild birds are an important part of diets and access to food in the north. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

"Wild eggs are much more nutritious because, of course, most of the birds that lay the eggs that people gather feed off of the ocean. So I mean it's high in a lot of nutrients, including omega-3s," Evans said.

"It's just so important for people and, of course, people love the the wild eggs more, like the pigeon eggs, the eider duck eggs, even the gull eggs."

Char is also a lifeline for having enough to eat over the winter, Evans said. She said it's concerning to see the contamination spreading to the fish.

A lot of questions remain, Evans said, but she's grateful for the work Nunatsiavut has done so far.

Arctic char is an important food source for Inuit. Glen Sheppard said he can gather enough during some trips to last him for 10 to 12 months. (Submitted by OJ Bernhardt and Pam Inuktalik)

"We have to look for answers to find out what the source of this contamination is and how do we mitigate it, how do we stop it from getting worse and building up in our food chain," Evans said.

Sheppard said he wants to see more communication among the Nunatsiavut government, Environment and Climate Change researchers and locals.

He said he wants community meetings and reports on the spill and to have the research used to educate everyone inside and outside the community.

"Education is needed for our communities, for our younger generation," he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador