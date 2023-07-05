Nunatsiavut clarifies its warning on wild eggs, notes elevated cancer risk occurs over 70 years

Six days after urging people to limit their wild egg intake because of oil contaminants, the Nunatsiavut government clarified its warning, saying the elevated risk comes over a 70-year timeline.

On Wednesday, Jim Goudie, deputy minister of lands and natural resources for Nunatsiavut government, provided more explanation about the Health Canada advisory published on June 29.

"There is a cancer risk if you eat a set number of eggs as outlined in our maximum monthly intake, 12 months of the year, for 70 years," Goudie said.

The Nunatsiavut government started monitoring wild eggs off the coast of Postville for diesel contamination after a 2020 diesel spill. Nunatsiavut found diesel in wild eggs gathered in 2020, but Goudie said at the time there wasn't high enough levels for a health advisory.

Goudie said eggs gathered in 2021 tested differently.

Jim Goudie said it may make people unhealthy to stop having wild eggs in their diets. Instead people simply need to be mindful of the quantity they ingest. (Submitted by Mark Mallory)

Those in Postville showed diesel and other oil contaminants at elevated levels and eggs in Nain showed the same with oil. As a result, Health Canada and Nunatsiavut issued a health advisory on June 29.

"Any kind of impact to our traditional foods is alarming," said Goudie. "But I want to reassure the public, you have all the relevant information. You certainly can still harvest and consume eggs. If you reach a certain level, you may want to consider how much your intake is."

Goudie said the contaminants found in 2021 may not have been related to the Postville spill.

Char safe to eat in Postville: Nunatsiavut

Diesel contaminants were also found in the char near Postville, Goudie said, but not at levels threatening to humans.

Postville's Glenn Sheppard told CBC on Monday that char is a staple to food security in Nunatsiavut.

"Char is safe to eat in Postville," Goudie said.

"We just let people know that yes we have picked up diesel contaminants and we continue to work with Health Canada and researching what that actually means to our people."

Diesel contaminants were found in char in the Postville area, but not at levels close to threatening humans, Jim Goudie said. (Lake to Plate/ Facebook)

More monitoring needed after spills

Goudie said he would like to see monitoring of the environment paid for by the federal government after a spill. He said with the Postville spill there was no short term or long term monitoring in place.

"Diesels are light petroleum products, so it's very difficult and it's usually they leave it to the environment to kind of take care of," Goudie said.

However, without the monitoring done by Nunatsiavut in partnership with Environment and Climate Change Canada, Goudie said they wouldn't have found these diesel compounds and other oil compounds.

Nunatsiavut is expanding its monitoring program to include salmon, sediments and muscles in Postville and some surrounding communities, and to monitor eggs in all Nunatsiavut communities.

"Nowhere else in Canada would you find a monitoring program like this," Goudie said. "I think this might change how federal provincial legislation, rules and regulations around oil spills are done in the future."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador