Nunatsiavut government member suspended indefinitely for profane language and behaviour

Rachel Saunders, ordinary member for Hopedale in the Nunatsiavut Assembly, has been suspended indefinitely without pay in connection with several breaches of the Nunatsiavut Code of Conduct Act last fall.

The Nunatsiavut government, which voted Tuesday to suspend her, says Saunders used profane language in the Nunatsiavut Assembly building, "stomped out of a meeting and chose to air her frustrations on Facebook."

The government said Saunders also implied in a Facebook post that an injustice had been perpetrated by the Hopedale Housing Committee and used the term "colonizers and oppressors" when referring to the committee, which included elders and residential school survivors.

I'm not going to apologize for something that I didn't do. - Rachel Saunders

In November, Saunders was ordered to write a number of letters of apology, but was suspended after refusing to do so.

"I'm not going to apologize for something that I didn't do," she told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

Saunders 'upset' after housing meeting

Saunders said she had a meeting with the Hopedale Housing Committee about her family's land in October and was told the housing commission owned the land and her family home.

"Of course, we were really upset. I was really upset," she said.

"It was hurtful because we wanted to go in just to find a solution to keep the home, and this is what come of it."

Saunders said she again refused to apologize in an assembly meeting on Tuesday and has been ostracized after speaking out.

She said she's hoping to speak to a lawyer regarding her suspension.

'Expected to be role models'

Edward Rudkowski, Speaker of the Nunatsiavut Assembly, said ordinary members swear an oath to behave according to the code of conduct.

"Our elected officials are expected to be role models. They're expected to be moral beacons. They're expected to be leaders in their communities," he said.

"It's not anything to do with the housing commission that we have an issue with, it's how the behaviour that was exhibited in a public forum, that was exhibited within our assembly building … that we took issue with."

Rudkowski said when he received complaints about Saunders' behaviour, he formed an ad hoc committee to investigate the complaints and interviewed six people, including Saunders herself.

"As Speaker I have two primary responsibilities, No. 1 to maintain order within our assembly, but also to ensure that everybody is treated as equitably and as fairly as possible," he said.

"I can assure you that myself and my fellow committee members did all that we could to ensure that Ms. Saunders got a fair shake."

If apologies had still not been authored by the time we meet again in March, then there would be a motion for removal. - Edward Rudkowski

Rudkowski said Saunders will no longer sit as an ordinary member for the time being, but her future remains in her hands.

"In the motion that was passed [on Tuesday], we said that if apologies had still not been authored by the time we meet again in March, then there would be a motion for removal," he said.

"That's the path that we're on, but that's a path that's chosen largely by Ms. Saunders."

