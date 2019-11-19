Nunatsiavut calls for investigation into woman's death, says RCMP jumped to conclusions

The autonomous Inuit government in Labrador says the RCMP didn't interview key witnesses or get the whole story after a homeless woman was found dead in a tent near Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Nov. 15.

Nunatsiavut president Johannes Lampe says the police force jumped to conclusions when it determined 23-year-old Tama Bennett's death was not suspicious.

"We have reason to believe the RCMP made assumptions as to the cause of death before carrying out a thorough investigation," he wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

The RCMP said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon that Happy Valley Goose Bay RCMP, along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, are being assisted by the RCMP Forensic Identification Section as they continue to investigate the death.

Bennett was an Inuk woman from Nain. She was found just after 1 a.m.

About 15 hours later, police told the media her death was not considered suspicious.

On Tuesday the RCMP stood by its initial statement.

"The original media release by police on Nov. 15 indicated the death was deemed not suspicious up to that point in the investigation based on a thorough scene examination by RCMP Forensic Identification Services and interviews with multiple witnesses. This remains consistent with evidence available at this time," the Tuesday statement said.

Would this matter have been handled differently if the victim wasn't a homeless or transient Indigenous woman living in a tent? - Johannes Lampe

Bennett was a frequent client at the Housing Hub, an emergency shelter in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, about 400 kilometres from her hometown.

The shelter is operated by the Nunatsiavut government.

"Concerns have been raised that police neglected to interview key witnesses before issuing a public statement that the woman's death was not suspicious," Lampe wrote.

"Would this matter have been handled differently if the victim wasn't a homeless or transient Indigenous woman living in a tent?"

Johannes Lampe, pictured here in 2016, is president of the Nunatsiavut government. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

He's also concerned about whether or not police secured the scene properly and collected all the evidence related to her death. He went as far as to question whether or not the RCMP "learned anything from the national inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls."

The RCMP statement said, "While police are aware of concerns regarding the cause of her death circulating on social media, the RCMP will continue, as a matter of practice and investigative protocol, to conduct a detailed and thorough investigation giving consideration to all available evidence."

Lampe said Nunatsiavut is especially concerned since this is the second death of an Inuk this month, which has caused them to ask questions.

Jonathan Henoche, a man awaiting trial for murder, died in Her Majesty's Penitentiary on Nov. 6. His lawyer is calling for an inquiry into the death.

Vigil in her honour

Meanwhile, people in Happy Valley-Goose Bay planned to gather on Tuesday evening to remember Bennett and to bring awareness to her death.

Raelene Vickers, executive director of the Mokami Status of Women Council, said rumours that had been spreading around town were alarming people.

"There hasn't been a lot said by the RCMP other than that her death is not considered suspicious but of course there is a lot of information going around in town that makes people feel otherwise," she told CBC's On the Go.

Bennett, pictured here in the Torngat Mountains, was found dead in a tent near Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Friday. (Tama Bennett/Facebook)

Vickers said faith in the RCMP has been shaken in the past, and she felt it was insensitive to label the death "not suspicious" so soon after her body was found.

"There's a young woman at the heart of this and no matter how she was portrayed in the community, no matter any of the circumstances around her lifestyle, she's a person first and foremost and she deserves the respect and the credibility to be given a full investigation."

The vigil starts at 6 p.m. at the Labrador Friendship Centre parking lot.

Police are asking anyone with information they believe is pertinent to the investigation to contact the Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP.

An update will be provided once the investigation concludes, police said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador