Nunatsiavut agrees to run proposed housing facility in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

The Nunatsiavut government has agreed in principle to operate a proposed housing facility in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Nunatsiavut President Johannes Lampe told CBC News on Wednesday the government carefully considered its decision to run the facility, announced by the provincial government last year, and decided it was important for the community because people need help.

"People need to feel safe and have a place to go to and most certainly to be able to be our own people and most certainly to have people help them."

Lampe said Nunatsiavut — which operates the 12-bed shelter in the town and runs supportive housing units in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Nain and Hopedale — has experienced professionals and trained staff in a variety of areas throughout the region, and many Labrador Inuit who are caring and understanding of those who are vulnerable.

The facility was announced by the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation last fall. The provincial government said the time construction of the project was expected to begin in the spring, but is on hold as the town council seeks more information. Happy Valley-Goose Bay Mayor George Andrews told CBC News in June the town doesn't have enough information about the project.

With need at the current shelter higher than its capacity, Lampe said it's becoming more obvious that Labrador Inuit and others have a need for a new facility. According to the Nunatsiavut government, there are 12 people staying there and another 20 who being housed at the Labrador Inn as overflow. The government said it can also support up to 31 people at one time in its supportive living facilities.

The Housing Hub is a non-profit shelter in Happy Valley-Goose Bay run by the Nunatsiavut government. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The proposed facility would include 30 one-bedroom apartments, 30 bedroom units with beds and desks and 30 shelter beds, as well as a clinic, cultural spaces, mental health and addictions support.

Lampe said the proposed facility would be staffed in partnership with N.L. Housing to make sure it has the trained professionals needed.

"With the help of those that have training, we can do a good job and most certainly to work with our own and most certainly to look after the health and well-being of Labrador Inuit that need that help," Lampe said.

A makeshift camp can be seen in the wooded trails surrounding Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Lampe said the problems of homelessness and addictions are very complex, with intergenerational trauma affecting Indigenous peoples, but it will be nice to have a complex where people can get the help they need.

"We will continue to learn and put the best practices to use and most certainly to use that best practice and move forward the best way that we can," Lampe said. "I know that we will continue to struggle but hard work is the Nunatsiavut government's goal."

Lampe said Inuit have always welcomed all peoples, whether Indigenous or not, and this proposed facility would do the same.

"Together we're stronger."