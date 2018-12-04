Dean MacDonald firms have same address as mystery company in Canopy Growth deal

A mystery numbered company that is leasing land to Canopy Growth for a government-supported cannabis production facility shares an office address with firms linked to a prominent businessman with Liberal ties.

But Dean MacDonald says there are many businesses operating out of that downtown St. John's location, including Canopy Growth itself, which he says has had office space there since last spring.

MacDonald declined to say whether he has any connection to the numbered company, and steered questions about 80521 Newfoundland and Labrador to Canopy Growth.

He told CBC News there is a "cast of thousands operating out of that building" at 7 Plank Road in downtown St. John's.

It is also home to an advertising agency.

City building permits list address

Ownership of the numbered company has been the subject of intense scrutiny in the legislature, but has remained a mystery.

Canopy Growth itself told CBC News last month that it is "unsure of the shareholder structure, it is a private business."

The sole director is a St. John's lawyer, and incorporation documents list the lawyer's office as the numbered company's address.

The Canopy Growth production facility currently being built in St. John's is expected to be operational in 2019. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

But city building permits list a different address for 80521 Newfoundland and Labrador — Suite 301 at 7 Plank Road.

CBC News obtained those documents through an access-to-information request.

The names of people associated with 80521 are redacted, for privacy reasons.

According to public records, at least three of MacDonald's companies — Newfoundland Growlers Inc., Deacon Investments, and Deacon Sports and Entertainment — all have the same Suite 301 address.

Political questions over numbered company

Canopy is working to establish a $55-million facility capable of producing 12,000 kilograms of dried cannabis product a year, creating 146 jobs, and ensuring at least 8,000 kilograms of cannabis is available for sale in the province.

In return, Canopy will be able to recoup $40 million of eligible costs through reduced sales remittances to the province.

Workers produce medical marijuana at Canopy Growth Corporation's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. Canopy is now building a cannabis production facility in St. John's. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Last month, CBC News revealed details of the lease arrangement Canopy has with the numbered the company that now owns the land.

The Liberal government says it does not know who owns the numbered company, and it doesn't matter.

But the Opposition Tories have questioned whether politics may have somehow played a role in the Canopy lease arrangement, and called for an investigation by the auditor general.

MacDonald is a long-time Liberal who pondered a run for the leadership of the provincial party in 2012, before opting out of the race.

He called for a party shake-up after the 2011 election saw the Liberals barely cling to official Opposition status.

MacDonald was also a key player in the ensuing Liberal renewal process.