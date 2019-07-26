Playing in the key of 'U': The NSO announces a union

Musicians in the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra, the largest musician employer in the province, are finalizing the organization of a union and have signed their first collective agreement with the Canadian Federation of Musicians Local 820.

"We polled the players just to see if there was enough interest in going ahead with it and there was, like, a unanimously positive reaction to the idea of it, so we went ahead with the process," says Carole Bestvater, the new union chapter's vice-president.

This, for me, is evolutionary and not revolutionary​​​​​. - Hugh Donnan, CEO, Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra

The news of a new union in Newfoundland and Labrador is likely not a surprise to other Canadian orchestras.

"Most are [unionized], of our size," says Hugh Donnan, the CEO of the orchestra.

"This, for me, is evolutionary and not revolutionary."

Having a union professionalizes the work of the orchestra, Donnan said, and moves its musicians toward higher wages, which in turn can attract better musicians to the province and encourage those already here to stay when they finish their educations, he said — "make a career of music here in Newfoundland and Labrador."

Running the orchestra is costly

The agreement is going to affect a lot of people connected to the NSO, as most of the orchestra is paid.

There are three types of players in the NSO: fee-per-service musicians, who are paid a fee for each rehearsal or performance; contract musicians, who are principal players on tong-term contracts with the orchestra who do a number of services a year; and community volunteers.

All but the dozen or so volunteers currently in the NSO are now involved in the union.

Under the new contract, a section musician earns $62 a service. Principal players get a 15 per cent premium on top of that fee.

That doesn't add up to much over the run of a year. Most of the orchestra's musicians supplement the money they earn from the NSO with other streams of income.

Tom Hickey, left, is the vice-chair of NSO board of directors. He's seen here signing a collective agreement with Carole Bestvater. (Hugh Donnan/CBC)

"The season runs from September to April and we have 12 concerts, roughly, in that time frame," says Bestvater.

"As a fee per service musician it's one part of many streams of income that I have."

Despite those low fees, paying the orchestra still adds up to a lot.

People in the orchestra are definitely excited about it. - Carole Bestvater, Canadian Federation of Musicians

"For us to put a Masterworks show on stage is about $15,000, just for the orchestra," Donnan said.

"That doesn't include a guest artist, a conductor, renting the hall, or anything. It's quite a costly venture."

Those costs will rise now that the agreement has been reached.

"We worked in a 16 per cent raise over the course of three years, which is exciting … pensions starting next year, which is very exciting," Bestvater said.

Ticket prices staying the same

However, Donnan says that the wage increase won't affect ticket prices.

"The whole package over the next three years is about $60,000, so it's substantial for the organization."

He says that corporate sponsors will help to foot the bill.

"I've been developing some great new relationships and new partnerships, which you'll hopefully see announced in the next little while," he said.

Bestvater is excited for the season to start up again now that the agreement has been reached.

"It's exciting. People in the orchestra are definitely excited about it."

