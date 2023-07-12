N.S. fishermen rescued by coast guard land safely in St. John's

John Gilkie, far right, was one of seven Nova Scotia fishermen safely brought to St. John's after their boat took on water on Tuesday. (Todd O'Brien/CBC)

Seven Nova Scotia fishermen say they're happy to be back on solid ground in St. John's after their boat took on water and they had to be rescued by the Canadian Coast Guard.

John Gilkie, part of the crew of the Addie N Ainslie fishing for halibut out of Sambro, N.S., said the crew noticed a shaft vibration on the boat and decided to call their trip short. While coasting back in search of a tow on Tuesday, Gilkie said they heard a loud bang.

"When we checked that, there was water pouring in in two different directions," Gilkie told CBC Radio's The Broadcast Wednesday. "We figure the shaft split … and poked a hole through the hull."

Gilkie said water was coming in much faster than it could be pumped out. The crew was forced to turn on emergency responders and abandon ship.

They crammed into a life raft for 90 minutes before getting aboard a container ship.

"It's not something you can simply explain. It was a little different trying to get on board of a container ship from a life raft," he said. "And then once we were on the container ship you felt safe, but nerves were still way up."

The CCGS Cape Roger brought the fishermen to St. John's on Wednesday morning. (Todd O'Brien/CBC)

The crew was picked up by the Canadian Coast Guard early Wednesday morning, and were dropped off in St. John's Wednesday afternoon.

While Gilkie said it was nerve-racking at times, all he could do was try to keep calm and pay attention to his surroundings. It's the first time in 40 years of fishing he's had to be saved, he added.

Gilkie said the experience is a reminder to practice safe fishing and prepare for anything.