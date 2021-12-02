Generator issue forces passengers on Marine Atlantic ferry back to N.S. days ahead of Christmas

The MV Blue Puttees was unable to dock in Port aux Basques, N.L., sending hundreds of passengers back to their departure point in Nova Scotia. (Marine Atlantic/Twitter)

A generator issue with the Marine Atlantic ferry Blue Puttees has sent over 400 passengers back to the dock in North Sydney, N.S., and left them uncertain whether they'll make it to Newfoundland in time for Christmas.

Marine Atlantic spokesperson Darrell Mercer told CBC News in a statement Friday that the Blue Puttees experienced a issue with a generator that powers the ship's bow thrusters. The thrusters are essential to dock in Newfoundland, Mercer said, as the boat needs to do a 180-degree turn in order to back in to the dock.

The captain of the vessel made the decision to return the 446 passengers on board to North Sydney.

An approaching weather system has already cancelled crossings on Friday night and Saturday morning.

"We recognize the significant inconvenience this is causing customers, especially as they try to get to their destination for the holiday season," the statement said. "We are in the process of finalizing details which will be shared with impacted customers before they dock in North Sydney this afternoon."

Richard Sansford is aboard the boat with his wife and two children under four years old. He says the ship sailed around the south coast of Newfoundland for four hours before they were turned around.

"When that announcement was made, there was a collective cry of grief and disappointment upon the entire boat, I think. You know, everybody kind of let go of their emotions all at once, and it was a pretty sad moment," Sansford told CBC News from aboard the Blue Puttees.

"In our cabin, I know my wife and my children were really disappointed that they're not going to get home for Christmas."

Darrell Mercer of Marine Atlantic says the group is working to get impacted passengers on Saturday night's crossing. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Sansford said information from Marine Atlantic has been scarce as the customer relations phone line fills with calls. He fears the incoming weather could close the door on being able to spend Christmas in Newfoundland.

Environment Canada has issued a storm surge warning for Port aux Basques and surrounding areas on the island's southwest coast.

Mercer says Marine Atlantic is working to schedule the impacted travellers on Saturday night's crossing as it appears weather could improve. Marine Atlantic is also working to bring the Atlantic Vision, which is currently tied up in North Sydney, on standby in case the issue with the Blue Puttees can't be resolved.

For now, Sansford says he'll work to get more information from Marine Atlantic — and take the delay in stride.

"Hopefully the hotel we've booked has got a pool. Hopefully there's a store open where we can buy some bathing suits, and we'll just try to make the best of the next couple days," he said.