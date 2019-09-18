There will be some growing pains in changing health-care system, says minister

While the results of a new survey from the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association suggest a growing number of people are without a family physician, the health minister says it's not necessarily a new problem.

But John Haggie added it's certainly something that needs addressing.

"The situation is obviously very difficult for those people who find themselves without ready access to primary care," said Haggie, who was hired as a doctor in Central Newfoundland before he got into politics.

"I was the answer to a doctor shortage 30 years ago. We've had this situation arise in various communities — Corner Brook, Bonavista and Burin — and solutions have been crafted and put in place. Holyrood and metro [St. John's] are just the latest areas."

The NLMA commissioned a survey, with results stating that about one in five people in the province don't have a family doctor.

In places like Holyrood, residents are lamenting the retirement of their longtime family doctor, while being unable to find another family physician to take over their care.

"I think health care is always going to be a challenge. You never 'fix' it, you manage it," Haggie said.

The way the province can go about fixing it will vary depending on the region, as well, he added, and his department is working with the NLMA after that organization put forward its 10-year vision.

Haggie said the way health services are delivered in both rural and urban areas is evolving alongside the modern needs of patients.

I don't want to create a new problem by adopting an old solution. - Health Minister John Haggie

The focus now, instead of on a single-physician family practice, is creating primary health-care teams, Haggie said.

"It's obviously a significant challenge for those people who are in this situation, and this reflects that transition from an old business model of primary care to our new, team-based approach," he said.

"The health-care system is in a period of flux, a period of change, where we're moving from an old model of primary-care business into team-based collaborative care where nurse practitioners, RNs, social workers, midwives and physicians all have a role to play and can overlap so that … the parts add up to something greater."

Haggie is meeting with both the NLMA and the Newfoundland and Labrador Nurse Practitioners' Association on Tuesday in the ongoing discussions about the changing primary health-care system.

'Let us join in'

Nurse practitioners say they can be a key asset in making sure people are getting the care they need.

"We diagnose illness, we order blood work and diagnostic tests, we treat conditions, prescribe medications, and we also promote health," said Kirk Dawe, president of the association.

"We work independently under our own licence. We're not supervised by physicians, but we do work very closely with them. We collaborate with them, always in the best interests of our patients."

But, Dawe said, the province's current health-care system limits where NPs can practise.

Kirk Dawe is president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Nurse Practitioners Association, and Kari Brown is on the board of directors. (Paula Gale/CBC)

"For example, the issues in Holyrood right now, currently there's no way for an NP to just go out there and set up shop, unless they were gonna directly bill the clients," he said.

"What we're asking for is some sort of mechanism so if someone's available they can go, start a practice and somehow bill the government so patients don't have to pay for those services."

Fellow NP Kari Brown, also on the association's board of directors, said working in an emergency room department has shown her just how many people resort to emergency care to fill the gaps left by a lack of family doctors.

"They end up enduring long waits in a busy crowded emergency department just to get basic health care, and I find that very unnecessary," she said.

"Here in Newfoundland and Labrador we have trained, capable nurse practitioners who are absolutely able to provide primary health care — we just need a way to do it.… Let us join in with the hard-working family physicians, let us set up shop beside them."

Changing delivery methods

That's an argument the association will bring up in ongoing discussions with Haggie's department, which is a step in the right direction, Brown said.

"Nurse practitioners have been noticeably absent from the discussion and we are really grateful for the chance to bring our voice forward," she said.

"We're right here, we're skilled, we're trained, we're licensed, and we want to be a part of the solution."

While Dawe and Brown said creating an avenue for NPs to bill the provincial Medical Care Plan is a possible solution, or even possibly setting up some sort of fee-for-service system for NPs.

But the fee-for-service system is something the NLMA wants to steer clear of, Haggie said, and move further away from as the primary-care models are changed.

"I don't want to create a new problem by adopting an old solution," Haggie said.

"There are all sorts of innovative ways of compensating practitioners, whether they are nurse practitioners, physicians, or midwives, for example, who we'll have entering the program in the province shortly, so I'm very conscious of looking forward and learning from the past rather than repeating it."

