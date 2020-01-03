Novice driver facing fine after going 182 km/h near Gander, say police

A 17-year-old novice driver was caught driving over 180 km/h around lunchtime Thursday, say police.

The RCMP observed a vehicle driving at an extremely high speed on the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Gander, around 1:45 p.m., according to a statement.

Police say radar clocked the driver travelling as fast as 182 km/h.

Officers stopped the 17-year-old and charged him under the Highway Traffic Act with speeding more than 51 km/h above the posted speed limit. Police also took his driver's licence and impounded the vehicle.

The RCMP said drivers will get a $520 fine, an on-the-spot three-day impoundment of the vehicle and a driver's licence suspension for their first excessive speeding offence.

