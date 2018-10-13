Nova Scotia hunter says wild game food donation harder in N.L. than elsewhere

One Nova Scotian hunter says the ability to donate wild game meat to feed the hungry is a much easier process in his province than it is in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Mike Pollard of the Nova Scotia Federation of Anglers and Hunters has been following the debate between hunters and government in Newfoundland and Labrador from afar.

He said many hunters from Newfoundland are likely to share their harvests regardless, and a program like Hunters Helping the Hungry allows hunters to easily donate a portion of their harvest to those who need it.

"This isn't limited to Nova Scotia. The United States, it actually started there. One small state, Virginia, for example, started in 1991. They've donated 26.6 million servings of protein to their food bank system in Virginia," Pollard told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

In Nova Scotia, hunters have provided roughly 6,500 servings to Feed Nova Scotia, a charitable organization that helps feed the hungry.

Mike Pollard says Newfoundland and Labrador could have a program similar to Nova Scotia's for donating wild game meat to food banks. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Pollard said the idea to start the program in Nova Scotia began with a call from local food banks to obtain protein, something Pollard says spoils quickly if not frozen and is the most expensive item for food banks to get.

He said when it came to the attention of his organization, they met with the director of Feed Nova Scotia to come up with a plan. From there, the group contacted the the Department of Natural Resources, which thought the idea sounded great.

"It's just as simple as anything. Specified butchers, hunters that are willing to donate and the distribution system of Feed Nova Scotia," Pollard said.

Donations in N.L.

Earlier in October, while speaking with CBC News, Fisheries and Land Resources Minister Gerry Byrne outlined some of the ways hunters can donate their harvests.

Byrne said a food bank could obtain a food licence to purchase meat through a permit process, and bottle moose meat as ready-to-eat food product — the same rules that local restaurants follow. He added a hunter can fill out a form and designate someone to be the recipient of any harvest they get, making it a gift.

Provincial Fisheries and Land Resources Minister Gerry Byrne says the province already has ways for hunters to donate harvested meat. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

But people like Barry Fordham, head of the Newfoundland Association of Hunters and Anglers Conservation Group, have been feeling some pushback from the provincial government on his ideas.

Fordham wants to introduce the Hunters Feeding the Hungry program to this province.

"There's no hurdle that can't be overcome if both parties are willing to work together, and if they understand what the benefit is to everybody at large," Pollard said.

"What has been brought up is that it's exchanging hands too many times, but in actual fact it's going directly from a hunter to the food bank for distribution. The food bank don't own it, the butcher doesn't own it, the hunter owns it and is donating it to be distributed through a network that's already in place."

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador