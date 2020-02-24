N.S. group that saved the Little Bay Islands cats is coming back for a Green Bay dump

A team of volunteers that rescued feral felines from Little Bay Islands is mobilizing once again, this time for cats in need of help in the Green Bay dump, roughly 125 kilometres north of Grand Falls-Windsor.

Sonya Higgins of the Halifax-based rescue group says there are more than 30 cats currently surviving in the dump, based on information provided to them from another volunteer.

"It's vital. Some of the cats are in very poor condition," Sonya Higgins told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning on Monday.

The rescue operation is in its early stages, with the group needing to wait until the dump's board of directors grants access to the dump to trap the cats.

Even then it will be slow and meticulous, one cat at a time, said Higgins.

Little Bae was approximately five weeks old when she was trapped in Little Bay Islands. (Little Bay Islands Cat Rescue Mission/Facebook)

The group will provide veterinary care to as many cats as it can, and try to rehabilitate them for adoption. The cats deemed unfit for adoption will be returned to the area but spayed or neutered, with shelter, feeding stations, a veterinary checkup and a constant line of communication between Higgins's group and the property owners.

"We do have a volunteer which has been travelling to the dump every day or so, to provide cat food for them that has been donated," she said.

"We're seeking collaboration with the various rescue groups across the province."

Central areas of Newfoundland have a systemic issue with feral cats, Higgins added. She says the problem is finding places to spay and neuter. She wants to see government funding put toward low-cost spay and neuter clinics

"It would make a difference across the island for pet owners as well as for the stray and feral population," she said.

