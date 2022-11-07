Barking up just the right tree in this week's photo gallery

Tilly the dog sporting a seasonal scarf during a walk around Quidi Vidi Lake (Submitted by Ashley Maher)

This week's gallery is full of people (and critters) getting out and enjoying the gorgeous, mild-weathered fall the province has been having. There may not be a lot of dogberries, but there are a lot of happy, happy dogs.

If you'd like to send in a photo for next week's gallery, scroll to the bottom to learn how.

The sun rises for the last time in October over Pinchgut Lake through the mouth of a jack-o-lantern on Halloween morning. (Submitted by Denna Newman)

Even caribou deserve a a break now and then, as these three are enjoying in Gros Morne. (Submitted by William James)

Red sky and red ground as the sun sets over Change Islands (Submitted by Adele Walsh)

A pack of dogs enjoys a misty morning play date in Gambo. (Submitted by Rod Collins)

The old railway bed cuts through rock and forest alike near Placentia. (Submitted Dale Brow)

Autumn Sunset on Kelly's Mountain. (Submitted by Glenn Keeping)

A spectacular display in the sky over Nain as November makes itself known. (Submitted by Deirdre Kohlmeister)

Late-season beach day at Sandbanks Provincial Park (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.