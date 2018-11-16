Feds slap N.L. fish processing company with $115K fine

The federal government has fined a Newfoundland fish processing company $115,000 for not abiding by a permit for disposing of fish waste at sea.

Notre Dame Seafoods, which operates processing plants in Comfort Cove and Twillingate, pleaded guilty to the violation, according to a release sent Friday by the Department of Environment.

Enforcement officers visited the Comfort Cove plant in May of last year and observed the waste being loaded in a way that was "contrary to the conditions" of a Canadian permit for disposing waste at sea, the release said.

The company pleaded guilty to violating one count of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, the department said.

The $115,000 fine was handed down in provincial court, the release said, and the money paid toward the fine will go into the federal government's environmental damages fund.

The company's name will also be added to the environmental offenders registry, the release said.

According to its website, Notre Dame's Comfort Cove plant processes crab, pelagics and groundfish.

Last year, it had to shut down its shrimp processing plant in Twillingate because of plummeting fish stocks. The closure affected about 100 workers.



