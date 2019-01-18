New
Labrador City man pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder of Montrealer
Vince Ward is accused of killing Vincent Belanger Dompierre of Montreal in April 2018.
A Labrador City man has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Vincent Belanger Dompierre, of Montreal.
Vince Ward entered his plea Friday morning in a Happy Valley-Goose Bay courtroom.
Belanger, 28, was found dead in a home on Pine Avenue in Labrador City in April 2018.
Police said at the time they believed Ward and Belanger knew each other.
A third party called for help around 3 a.m. on April 26 about an altercation between two men.
Ward, who was 30 when he was arrested, has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of using a firearm in connection with the incident.
A hearing is currently underway to decide whether or not Ward will be granted bail. He has been in custody since his arrest.
