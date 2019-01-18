Labrador City man pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder of Montrealer

A Labrador City man has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Vincent Belanger Dompierre, of Montreal.

Vince Ward entered his plea Friday morning in a Happy Valley-Goose Bay courtroom.

Belanger, 28, was found dead in a home on Pine Avenue in Labrador City in April 2018.

Police said at the time they believed Ward and Belanger knew each other.

Police say Vincent Belanger Dompierre, 28, was killed in a Labrador City home April 26, 2018. (Submitted)

A third party called for help around 3 a.m. on April 26 about an altercation between two men.

Ward, who was 30 when he was arrested, has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of using a firearm in connection with the incident.

A hearing is currently underway to decide whether or not Ward will be granted bail. He has been in custody since his arrest.