After 2 weekend deaths, ATV safety advocate says youths and parents need to be more responsible

Rick Noseworthy, president of the Avalon Trailway Corporation in St. John's, says it's important to detail the danger and responsibility that comes with riding ATVs to youths and their parents. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

After two teenagers were killed in ATV crashes on the weekend, the head of a safety group in Newfoundland and Labrador says it's essential for parents and young riders alike to understand the dangers of getting on trails and roads.

Rick Noseworthy, president of the Avalon Trailway Corporation, said he was saddened Monday to learn about the deaths of a 15-year-old girl from Botwood and an 18-year-old woman from Ontario — as he believes both deaths were likely preventable.

The youths were killed in separate crashes on Newfoundland roads on Saturday.

Noseworthy said he was particularly disturbed by the crash involving the 18-year-old, who police reported was an inexperienced driver carrying a passenger.

"We always say as instructors you ride within your capabilities and your ATV's capabilities. And a lot of times these inexperienced operators get on," Noseworthy said Tuesday. "You need your experience."

One of the crashes involved a side-by-side vehicle, which Noseworthy said is often treated differently from an ATV because of its enclosed cabin and similarity to a pickup truck. That can often provide a false sense of security, he added, but side-by-sides can be just as dangerous as ATVs.

Noseworthy said he was disturbed to learn the 15-year-old nor the driver of the side-by-side were wearing seat belts.

"I think the fun overrides the safety," he said.

"Not knowing the situation with a 15-year-old, I think an adult, someone has to step in.… I don't know if that would have made a difference in this crash, but it certainly would improve your odds."

ATVs and side-by-sides require a lot of responsibility to operate safely, Noseworthy says — inexperienced drivers shouldn't be getting behind the wheel. (CBC)

Noseworthy said it's important for parents to instil in their children the dangers of operating ATVs and other vehicles, because trauma experienced as a result of a fatal accident is often carried for the rest of a person's life.

It's also important for parents to keep the dangers in mind themselves, he added.

Seat belts and helmets are a must, he said, along with an understanding of the responsibility and strength that is needed to operate vehicles safely.

"You're putting an awful lot of responsibility on that young person. It's great when things are going good, but if we get situations where a driver is part of a crash that kills someone else, doesn't matter the age, they get killed… How do you forget that?" he said.

"You really got to think about that as a parent. How much responsibility are you putting on these kids when you give them the machines?"