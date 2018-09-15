Fire causes significant damage at Northmart grocery store in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

There was a significant fire at one of Happy Valley-Goose Bay's biggest grocery stores.

The Happy Valley-Goose Bay fire department got a call about the fire around 2:25 a.m. Saturday, according to a spokesperson at the department.

It's not known what started the fire at Northmart in Happy Valley-Goose Bay overnight. (Rhona Rea)

The grocery store, located on Hamilton River Road, sustained significant damage.

It's not known what caused the blaze, or how long the store will be closed.

Fire crews were still on the scene as of 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

The spokesperson from the fire department said they would provide more information later Saturday morning.

