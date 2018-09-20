Northern Ranger crew docking for good in December

A new ferry contract for Labrador will mean the loss of jobs for the crew of the Northern Ranger.

The provincial government recently announced a new plan, and new contracts, for ferry services along the coast of Labrador. The contracts mean two new roll-on, roll-off ferries will replace the Astron, Apollo and Northern Ranger.

"We have engine guys with 15 years [experience], deck guys with 20 years, officers on the bridge for 15 years, a steward that's got 16 years, and even for the beneficiaries, that's no guarantee for them," said one of the crewmembers.

New contracts bring big changes

The contracts were awarded to Labrador Marine, a subsidiary of the Woodward Group. It currently holds the contract on the Strait of Belle Isle run, where it uses the Apollo, and the freight contract on the north coast run, where it uses the Astron.

With the new contract, it has partnered with Nunatsiavut Marine on the service between Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Nain.

The Astron heads through the narrows in St. John's.

Currently, Nunatsiavut Marine — a subsidiary of the Nunatsiavut Group of Companies — has the passenger contract along the north coast, where the Northern Ranger provides the service.

And while Labrador Marine has partnered with Nunatsiavut Marine to provide onshore services at its ports of call under the new deal, it doesn't provide for the ship's crewmembers.

The Northern Ranger's crew has been told they will be out of work when their contract ends in December.

That change will affect about 50 people who work onboard the ship at various points in the year. A significant proportion of those positions are said to be filled by Labradorians.

Everybody that served on this coast and knows the Labrador coast and knows the water doesn't have a job. - Northern Ranger employee

Many of the crew have been with the ship for years, but they don't know what to expect when they tie up at the dock in December.

The Grete is one of two identical passenger ferries purchased by Labrador Marine Inc. The two 98-metre ships will provide ferry and freight services across the Strait of Belle Isle and to Labrador's isolated north coast. (ShipSpotting.com)

"Yeah sure, you're getting a new ship, (but) many don't even realize that Woodwards has the contract for 15 years. They still think it's Nunatsiavut (Marine). It's not," said an employee who CBC has agreed not to identify.

"Everybody that served on this coast and knows the Labrador coast and knows the waters, doesn't have a job."

Gary Latimer is the general manager of Nunatsiavut Marine. (ngc-ng.ca)

While the Northern Ranger's crew will see the biggest loss, other jobs will also be cut.

"There's 27 crew that man the ship when it's operating, plus relief," said Gary Latimer, general manager of Nunatsiavut Marine. "It's about 55 people that are affected from the Northern Ranger."

But it's not just the ship's crew feeling the hit.

Nunatsiavut Marine also operates a warehouse in Lewisporte.

"In Lewisporte there is the warehouse staff and one clerk's position, so there's six people affected in Lewisporte, plus two wharfingers in Cartwright," Latimer said.

When the new boat starts its operations, Cartwright will no longer be a stop on the regular Labrador coast ferry schedule.

