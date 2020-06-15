Old ferry gets a facelift: Northern Ranger to set off on 2nd maiden voyage

After 30 years of service, one retirement and a smart new coat of paint, the ferry Northern Ranger sets sail once more along Labrador's north coast this week.

This time, it won't be carrying people.

"Right now we're just concentrating on the freight itself," said Mushuau Innu First Nation Chief John Nui.

The First Nation purchased the vessel last year to take shipment woes into its own hands.

Residents raised concerns in November over delays, cancellations and damaged freight on board the Kamutik W, a new ferry operated by Labrador Marine that took over the northern route.

Last summer, the Kamutik W was the only means of shipping goods along the coast, leaving Natuashish waiting on construction materials and food. Now, the Kamutik W has competition — although Nui said that wasn't the intent.

"We don't want to be competing with the Kamutik, but we've seen the challenges in the past summer. There was a lot of talk that this boat wasn't providing the service they thought it would," he said.

"We're trying to provide, to look after ourselves."

No subsidies in this arrangement

The Northern Ranger, however, won't be subsidized, unlike the Kamutik W— likely meaning higher prices to ship products.

Nui said after this season, he'll be looking for ways to reduce costs. "I hope people from the coast will take advantage of the services we'll try to provide," he said.

Marco Ahrens, president of operator Canship, said the ferry needed a bit of work after purchase, but some minor fixes and a new paint job later, he doesn't expect many bumps.

"We have a very small and simple ship so we don't foresee any major challenges," Ahrens said.

He's hoping to eventually use the Northern Ranger's passenger facilities to carry tourists along the north coast.

"Going forward it's something we really would like to do, because we feel the coast has a lot to offer," he said.

On Thursday, the Department of Transportation announced improvements to the Kamutik W's shipping service, including placing all freight in containers to prevent damage and rolling out an online tracking system.

According to a release from the department, freight rates for Kamutik W shipments were 40 per cent lower than previous rates on the Northern Ranger, with the former able to carry 700 additional tonnes in 2019.

