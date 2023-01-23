Search teams find body of missing snowmobiler on Northern Peninsula

Search teams found the body of a snowmobiler who went missing near the tip of Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula over the weekend.

Police say the 46-year-old man had been travelling alone, on his way home from a cabin near Eastern Brook Pond, about 160 kilometres south of Anchor Point.

Local residents had already been searching for the man when someone reported him overdue to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday.

About 45 minutes later, according to a press release from the RCMP, as officers were working to find more people to help with the search, someone found him and his snowmobile in open water near Anchor Point.

The chief medical examiner's office is involved in the investigation.

The man had been travelling alone from a cabin near Eastern Brook Ponds and was found in open water near Anchor Point. (Google Maps)

