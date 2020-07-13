Conservation group criticizes northern cod quota as 'irresponsible'
Fisheries union also has problems with quota, but for much different reasons
Conservationists are taking issue with this year's annual catch limit regarding Newfoundland's northern cod stock, which federal scientists say is still critically depleted.
The federal fisheries department set the catch limit last week for northern cod at a maximum 12,350 tonnes, the same amount as 2019, when the quota was increased by 30 per cent.
Advocacy group Oceana Canada said Monday the quota is a sign of irresponsible fisheries management.
Robert Rangeley, the group's science director, says fishing more heavily is not a solution to the "biological debt" faced by the cod population that famously collapsed in 1992, throwing thousands of people out of work.
The federal fisheries department has not yet finalized a rebuilding plan for northern cod, which Oceana Canada says is essential for population recovery.
Meanwhile, the Fish, Food & Allied Workers union says the limit is too low, adding it is unfair to harvesters because a full stock assessment did not take place this year due to COVID-19.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.