Hogans Takeout in Northern Bay flattened by Christmas Eve fire
The business near the beach housed a store, takeout and bar.
Building housed store, takeout and bar near Northern Bay Sands
A small business in Conception Bay North has been destroyed by fire on Christmas Eve.
Hogans Takeout, which also included a bar, liquor store and convenience store, has been completely destroyed. The local post office was also inside the building.
The fire started around 4 a.m. on the main highway in the town.
The business is a mainstay in the community and is located near the popular Northern Bay Sands beach and campground.
With files from Bailey White