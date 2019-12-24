Skip to Main Content
Hogans Takeout in Northern Bay flattened by Christmas Eve fire
The business near the beach housed a store, takeout and bar.

Fire has destroyed a mainstay in the community of Northern Bay, in Conception Bay North. (Submitted)

A small business in Conception Bay North has been destroyed by fire on Christmas Eve.

Hogans Takeout, which also included a bar, liquor store and convenience store, has been completely destroyed. The local post office was also inside the building. 

The fire started around 4 a.m. on the main highway in the town. 

The business is a mainstay in the community and is located near the popular Northern Bay Sands beach and campground.

With files from Bailey White

