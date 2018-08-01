Teen helps rescue young child swept away on toy raft

A child carried by wind and current out to sea on Tuesday made it to shore safely. 16-year-old Andrew Howell, front, is leading the rescue. (Submitted by Andrew Howell)

Andrew Howell was flipping pork chops on his cabin deck when he heard his mother's screams from the beach.

Howell, 16, heeded her orders and ran to the shoreline at Northern Bay Sands Park, and quickly understood why other vacationers had gathered in worried clusters at the popular park in Newfoundland's Conception Bay.

About 200 metres from the shoreline, a little girl was waving her arms for help from a toy plastic raft.

"My mom said, 'Don't you dare get in that water,'" Howell told CBC News.

"She was terrified that if I went out I could be in serious trouble."

This time, however, Howell didn't listen. "I took my shirt off and my dad said, 'I'm coming out with you.'"

When his father was up to his waist, but then told his son, "Andrew, I don't know if I can do this," Howell said.

A little girl and her father are rescued by a team of Good Samaritans on Tuesday. 1:00

Howell dived in alone. "At this point all I could see was a little girl on on a little floatable raft, and I was I was thinking, man, this girl must be terrified."

Howell, who only took basic swimming lessons as a child, said he was swimming "out as fast as I could in this freezing, freezing cold water," turning over on his back to rest at one point.

"I was thinking, oh jeez, I got myself into a bit of a situation now. But I just have to keep going no matter what. I can't give up now.

"All I was focused on was that little girl and trying to get her back in safely."

Raft had acted 'like a sail'

Howell said when he finally reached the raft he found the girl's father trying to push his daughter back to shore.

"He just looked exhausted," Howell said. "I said, my mom's going to have fresh towels for you when you get in. It's going to be no problem.'"

But if it wasn't for two other civilians — one of them a trained lifeguard who happened to be on vacation that day — he says he doubts they would have made it back to safety.

Howell says it took a while to warm up after the rescue. (Submitted by Andrea Doyle)

The raft, shaped like a unicorn, "was almost acting like a sail," he said. "I guess the wind took it and unfortunately they they couldn't get it back in."

Howell said there were no lifeguards on duty at the park, and said life preservers for swimmers in distress could not be seen.

The owner of Northern Bay Sands Park could not immediately be reached for comment.

'Could have been a tragedy'

Bryan Harris, a water safety trainer with the Canadian Red Cross, said toy rafts shouldn't be used in the open ocean.

Howell said he was "pretty shaken up" after landing. (Submitted by Andrew Howell)

"They're dangerous, they really are. The wind, waves and current take them out so fast," Harris said.

"That was probably meant for a little backyard pool."

He said private beaches are often unstaffed, leaving rescue operations to parents and Good Samaritans.

They're dangerous, they really are. The wind, waves and current take them out so fast. - Bryan Harris

"You need constant surveillance in an environment like that," he said.

"That could have been a tragedy."

Tuesday's 20-minute ordeal ended with all parties reaching the shore exhausted and shivering, but safe.

Howell's mother handed out towels, as promised. "She said she couldn't watch. She was crying and in a big panic."

But the girl's father stopped to thank their rescuers.

"Honestly that was enough recognition, you know, just hearing him say that. 'You helped me save my little girl,'" Howell recalled him saying. "That was definitely special."

