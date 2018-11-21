With no end yet to Northern Arm council rift, provincial government stepping in

A provincial inspector is headed to Northern Arm, a town that's seen mass resignations, conflict-of-interest allegations, and a deepening political standoff.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Municipal Affairs told town council Friday it has appointed an inspector to write a report about the town office.

It's the first step towards greater intervention from the provincial government. If the report finds mismanagement, Minister Graham Letto has power under the Municipal Affairs Act to dissolve the town council.

"I went out there about a month ago and sat down with the council and tried to — not to get to this point, where an inspection was required," Letto told reporters in St. John's.

Fred Butler's signature is on the petition to dissolve the council, dated Feb. 19. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"But since then, things have not improved. I feel that the best way forward for Northern Arm at this point is to order an inspection, see what the real issues are, and at the end of the inspection then we'll make a decision."

In February, a group of council critics — calling themselves a concerned citizens committee — collected signatures on a petition asking for the provincial government to dissolve the town council.

There's lots wrong, but it's not with our administration. - Michael Tremblett

The group, which includes former town councillors, say Mayor Michael Tremblett has created a toxic atmosphere inside council chambers, and argue the town is suffering as a result. Fred Butler, who resigned from council last year, calls the council "dysfunctional."

Tremblett denies the charges, and instead says the committee is pursuing personal grievances and agendas.

Letto says the situation inside the town office isn't healthy for councillors or for the community.

"I have the authority to order an inspection if things aren't progressing as they should, and things aren't getting done as they should, and there's a lot of rift in the community, a lot of rift within council," he said.

Nothing to hide: Tremblett

The town's mayor said his council would co-operate with the provincial government's inspector, adding they have nothing to hide.

"We're pleased because we can finally get this settled," he said. "We've been advocating, requesting an inspector all along."

Tremblett said he was confident the inspector would find no fault.

Butler reads a letter he wrote to the Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment about town council. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"There's lots wrong, but it's not with our administration," he said. "We know there's nothing been done wrong, if they can find anything wrong, as I told them the other day, please point it out to us, we'll correct it. And if you don't find anything wrong, please tell these people to go away, leave the council alone, let us do our work."

Provincial powers

Under Newfoundland and Labrador's Municipalities Act, the minister has the power to demand an action be taken, fire a council member, or even dissolve the entire council.

That can only happen if the government inspections finds "that the affairs of a municipal authority are managed in an irregular, improper or improvident manner."

According to a spokesperson from the department, a review would typically involve a review of town records and interviews with council members.

Michael Tremblett points his finger during a long interview with CBC News in his home in Northern Arm. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Letto says he's hoping a solution can be found that would avoid drastic action.

"Get a strong council in place that's there for the best interests of the people. That's what I hope," he said. "If that can't happen, then under the act we do have the authority to dismiss a council. I'm hoping that it does not come to that but that possibility is there."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador