Northeast Avalon schools closed for morning under another winter storm

The St. John's metro region and Southern Shore awoke to another winter storm on Monday, shutting down most schools in the area for the morning.

All schools on the northeast Avalon are closed for the morning with a further update at 10 a.m. Fatima Academy in St. Bride's is also closed for the morning.

According to Environment Canada, about 17 centimetres fell overnight with a further five centimetres expected by noon and gusts reaching 60 km/hr.

Snow is expected to taper off by noon and change to flurries.

The latest snowfall brings the total for the winter to 370 centimetres in the northeast Avalon, which is well above average according to meteorologist Allison Sheppard with the Gander weather office.

"In a normal winter, St. John's picks up about 335 centimetres, so we've already surpassed the amount we normally get in a full winter and we definitely have at least another month, probably closer to two months until we're done."

Sheppard said they are tracking another system for Thursday, which could bring a "significant warm up" of about five degrees.

