Condolences posted as search continues for presumed drowned boater

Search efforts continue Monday for a missing boater in North West River as the Labrador town shares its condolences to the family of a man believed to have drowned early Sunday morning.

The beach and dock area boat launch are closed to the public while the search is underway, the town said in a Facebook post.

The beach and dock area boat launch in North West River remain closed to the public as of Monday morning. (Submitted by Tonia Pilgrim)

"We kindly ask that you please stay out of the water in and around North West River and Sheshatshiu to allow the search and rescue divers to work unhindered. Anyone with access to a boat who wishes to assist are asked to be at the dock ready to go but not have boats in the water," the post read.

RCMP confirmed Sunday afternoon that a search for a missing boater was underway in the area.

A separate search continues in Cartwright for fishing guide Raymond Green, 67, who is presumed drowned after his boat capsized on Thursday.

Two other people who were in the boat with him were rescued by a nearby tour boat, but Green's body has not yet been found.

