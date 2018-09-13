People 'darn lucky' to escape house fire in North West River

A raging fire in the early hours of Thursday morning destroyed a house and its attached apartment in North West River, but the people inside the building at the time it began appear to be OK.

"It's darn lucky that everyone made it out," said Fire Chief Reg Hutchings.

"The house is gone. Total write-off."

The town's volunteer fire department were alerted around 4 a.m., and when they arrived on the scene a few minutes later, it was clear the building couldn't be saved.

"The house was fully engulfed when we got here," Hutchings told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"We put our efforts in, and once we seen how bad the house was on fire, we put our efforts into the buildings surrounding it."

By 7:30 a.m., the fire was largely extinguished and crews were mopping up the area, with smoke still in the air. At that point, Hutchings did not know how the fire started.

Although it appears it began in the apartment, Hutchings said the man living there didn't have an explanation.

"He just knows he woke up, and his apartment was engulfed."

It's the second house fire in three months in North West River.

"I've been on the fire department here for 10 years, and we never get fires. We've had two now this year," said Hutchings, who credits his fellow firefighters for their quick action.

"Everybody responded, everybody did their job well, and we knocked this down before it got worse then it could've been."

With files from Labrador Morning

