Backyard BBQ blows into North West River house, causes devastating fire

A family in North West River, Labrador, is facing a huge loss after a lit barbecue blew into their house Tuesday, causing a fire that quickly consumed the home and threatened others.

"We got the call a little bit after five, around suppertime," said Reg Hutchings, a volunteer firefighter in the town. "When we got there, the back of the house, the deck and the back wall of the house was ablaze."

It was one of the hottest, windiest days of the year, according to Hutchings, with gusts of 60 to 70 kilometres an hour.

He said a woman who was alone in the house had just started to cook.

"She lit the barbecue and went inside the house and was only in there for a second or two and when she came back out — we're not sure if the wind blew the barbecue over or if it was a grease fire in the barbecue — but it was right on the back of the house with the wind blowing right towards the house."

Other homes threatened

Hutchings said the fire spread quickly in the wind, making it impossible to save the house. Firefighters were concerned that sparks would blow onto other properties.

There was a small brush fire, but provincial forestry crews, who work next door, put that out, with help from residents. Firefighters from nearby Sheshatshiu also helped.

It took more than three hours to extinguish the fire, Hutchings said, and crews were called back around midnight to douse a hotspot.

What happened with the barbecue was a hard lesson learned, he said.

"If you're going to have any thing to do with open flame outdoors this time of year, you should stay pretty darned close to it and make sure you have some kind of fire extinguisher close by, just in case."

As for himself, "I'm moving my barbecue a little further from my house, I think."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador