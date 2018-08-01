Skip to Main Content
After weeks of construction, Signal Hill's North Head Trail is open
New

After weeks of construction, Signal Hill's North Head Trail is open

The popular trail was closed by Parks Canada for construction work that included new bridges and stairways.

For some hikers, the barriers weren't a deterrent

CBC News ·
The North Head Trail takes hikers through the cliffs along the Narrows between the Battery and Signal Hill. (Submitted by Parks Canada)

A favourite St. John's spot to watch whales and icebergs is officially open to the public once again — even though some scenery lovers ignored barriers and safety warnings during a recent construction period. 

The North Head Trail runs behind Signal Hill, taking hikers through the cliffs that run along the Narrows, between the Battery and Cabot Tower.

The North Head Trail has been closed for weeks for construction. (Submitted by Parks Canada)

The popular trail had been closed for weeks for upgrades and construction. According to a Parks Canada release sent Wednesday, the trail is now open.

Now, with the work complete, the trail has two new bridges and six new sets of stairs.

Two of the boards used to keep people out of the section of North Head Trail under construction were removed by hikers, seen to the left of the boardwalk. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)
Parks Canada put up barriers to keep hikers off the trail while crews were completing the work, but some hikers simply walked around them, or scooted under them.



The work was part of a five-year, $3-billion federal government infrastructure investment program.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us