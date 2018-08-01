After weeks of construction, Signal Hill's North Head Trail is open
For some hikers, the barriers weren't a deterrent
A favourite St. John's spot to watch whales and icebergs is officially open to the public once again — even though some scenery lovers ignored barriers and safety warnings during a recent construction period.
The North Head Trail runs behind Signal Hill, taking hikers through the cliffs that run along the Narrows, between the Battery and Cabot Tower.
The popular trail had been closed for weeks for upgrades and construction. According to a Parks Canada release sent Wednesday, the trail is now open.
Now, with the work complete, the trail has two new bridges and six new sets of stairs.
These are just some of the people we encountered crawling under the barricade to hike the closed section of North Head Trail, turned back by staff. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/xAAAJ5vGKv">pic.twitter.com/xAAAJ5vGKv</a>—@McCabeMeg
The work was part of a five-year, $3-billion federal government infrastructure investment program.