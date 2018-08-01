After weeks of construction, Signal Hill's North Head Trail is open

A favourite St. John's spot to watch whales and icebergs is officially open to the public once again — even though some scenery lovers ignored barriers and safety warnings during a recent construction period.

The North Head Trail runs behind Signal Hill, taking hikers through the cliffs that run along the Narrows, between the Battery and Cabot Tower.

The North Head Trail has been closed for weeks for construction. (Submitted by Parks Canada)

The popular trail had been closed for weeks for upgrades and construction. According to a Parks Canada release sent Wednesday, the trail is now open.

Now, with the work complete, the trail has two new bridges and six new sets of stairs.

The work was part of a five-year, $3-billion federal government infrastructure investment program. Parks Canada put up barriers to keep hikers off the trail while crews were completing the work, but some hikers simply walked around them, or scooted under them.

