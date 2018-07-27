For the few obeying its closure, Signal Hill's North Head Trail reopening Aug. 1

Parks Canada says the lower part of North Head Trail — from the Lower Battery up to Signal Hill — will reopen Aug. 1, after weeks of hikers ignoring the notices to stay off it.

"Our goal, obviously, through this project is to upgrade the visitor assets so that people can have more of an enjoyable experience, and a safe experience," says Bill Brake, field unit superintendent with Parks Canada.

He said with up to 40,000 people using the trail each year – sometimes even when it's closed in winter, and off-limits during construction this summer – the trail improvements were a top priority.

These are just some of the people we encountered crawling under the barricade to hike the closed section of North Head Trail, turned back by staff. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/xAAAJ5vGKv">pic.twitter.com/xAAAJ5vGKv</a> —@McCabeMeg

Brake said although a number of people have ignored the barricades to hike the closed section of the trail, many people have been cooperative as it didn't make sense financially to pause construction for the summer, nor was it safe to leave it unfinished.

Two of the boards used to keep people out of the section of North Head Trail under construction were removed by hikers, seen to the left of the boardwalk. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

Two new bridges were constructed, and a total of six sets of stairs, all of which replace and improve upon structures that were there, Brake said. Local media received a tour Friday, ahead of its opening.

He said the $750,000 construction costs came out of the federal government's infrastructure investment program of $3 billion over five years.

Work on the project started in November 2017.