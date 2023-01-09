North Atlantic customer outraged after company doubles propane tank rental fee

Anne Marie Cox of Mount Pearl says the 102 per cent increase in the rental fee for her propane tank from North Atlantic is outrageous. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

A woman from Mount Pearl says she's outraged that the fee to rent a propane tank for her home from North Atlantic is more than doubling this year.

In a letter sent Nov. 30, the company told Cox her annual tank rental fee is increasing from $99 to $199 a year — a 102-per cent increase — because of a new policy for people who burn less than 250 litres of the fuel a year.

"We were actually shocked. We've been clients of North Atlantic for about 17 years," said Anne Marie Cox, a retired nurse who says she's always paid her bill on time.

Cox, who burns propane in a small fireplace at her home, says it would take her years to use a full 250-litre tank.

"I think this is very unfair because a small increase you would expect in these times, but 102 per cent, I think in one transaction is just outrageous," she said.

The fee for Cox to rent this propane tank outside her home is increasing this year, from $99 to $199. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

In a statement to CBC News, North Atlantic said it notified customers in June about the pending increase "given the increasing cost of steel, diesel, transportation, and installations."

"We made every effort to ensure we introduced the smallest increase possible," reads the statement from company president Ted Lomond, who also said the higher fee comes into effect on a customers' renewal date.

Cox says she's angry about the steep increase and is looking for other options.

"I will go and get another company or just a private company and buy a smaller tank from Costco," she said.

Cox said she could understand a small increase but not a doubling of the fee. She said she worries about how the increasing cost of tank rentals will affect senior citizens, low-income families, single parents and other people struggling to get by.

"I think that North Atlantic should be taken to task for doing this all in one lump sum," Cox said.

Cox is now searching for a new propane provider. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Cox says she can afford to pay the increased fee but doesn't plan to do so, on principle.

She said the company has offered to remove the propane tank from her property for free and reimburse her for the 70 litres of fuel left in the tank.

"Which will be very nice because it will cover the fact that we have to buy a new tank, if this is not resolved," said Cox.

North Atlantic said all of its propane customers received a notice about changes to tank rental fees but wouldn't say exactly how many customers are affected.

"We do not share information about our customers," the company said in an email.

