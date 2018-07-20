Skip to Main Content
Police investigating possible arson at Grand Falls-Windsor business
Police investigating possible arson at Grand Falls-Windsor business

The blaze comes on the heels of a string of suspicious fires.

Norseman Window & Siding on Toulette Drive sustained 'significant' damage, police say

Police said the Norseman Window & Siding building sustained "significant smoke and water damage." (Vince MacKenzie/Twitter)

Police are investigating a possible arson at Norseman Window & Siding in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Toulette Drive just before midnight Thursday, according to an RCMP release. 

Fire and police were called to the Norseman Window & Siding building in Grand Falls-Windsor on Thursday night. (Vince MacKenzie/Twitter)

The building sustained "significant smoke and water damage," police said.

The RCMP's fire scene investigator and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are involved in the investigation, which will determine if arson is the cause of the blaze, the release said. 

String of suspicious fires

Thursday's fire comes just a few weeks after a fire at the Exploits Valley Ski Club on Scott Avenue. That incident is being treated as suspicious and is still under investigation.

Two other fires in the town are also under investigation. 

One destroyed an outdoor storage facility at the Redcliff concert site.

Before that, a paintball facility on the same site was hit.

