2 dead in multiple-vehicle collision near Norris Arm North

Two people are dead and there are a number of other injuries following a two-vehicle collision that closed a part of the Trans-Canada Highway near Norris Arm North Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP were called to the scene and closed the highway shortly after 1 p.m.

The highway was partially open to traffic, but moving slowly, about an hour later.

Police say there are a number of injuries. A collision analyst is on the scene and the investigation is ongoing, RCMP said.

It's not certain when the highway will reopen to regular traffic.

🚨🚨The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNL</a> is currently responding to a multi-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway at Norris Arm North. ⚠️ The highway is closed to all traffic at this time.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@RCMPNL

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador