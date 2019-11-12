Skip to Main Content
2 dead in multiple-vehicle collision near Norris Arm North
The RCMP closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions shortly after 1 p.m.

Highway closed in both directions as RCMP on scene

CBC News
The highway was closed in both directions shortly after 1 p.m. (CBC)

Two people are dead and there are a number of other injuries following a two-vehicle collision that closed a part of the Trans-Canada Highway near Norris Arm North Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP were called to the scene and closed the highway shortly after 1 p.m.

The highway was partially open to traffic, but moving slowly, about an hour later.

Police say there are a number of injuries. A collision analyst is on the scene and the investigation is ongoing, RCMP said.

It's not certain when the highway will reopen to regular traffic.

