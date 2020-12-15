Man dead after crash near Norris Arm; 3rd fatal crash in a week

A 69-year-old man died in a three-vehicle collision that happened near Norris Arm, N.L., on Monday night.

The RCMP were called to the crash, on the Trans-Canada Highway between Norris Arm North and Norris Arm South exits, around 7:20 p.m.

Investigators determined a pickup truck had crossed over the centre line, into the oncoming path of an oil tanker truck, say police.

That tanker tried to avoid the truck, sideswiping an oncoming tractor-trailer that was behind the pickup truck.

RCMP said the male driver of the pickup, the truck's sole occupant, died at the scene. The drivers of the tanker and transport trucks were not injured.

Road were wet at the time of the crash, and the TCH was closed for hours while emergency crews were at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Firefighters are currently on scene of an MVA on the TCH west of Norris Arm South(east exit). Please use extreme caution in the area. Roads are slippery at this time. —@lsptefire

It's the third fatal crash on the province's highways in a week.

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday on the TCH near Goobies, about 30 kilometres south of Clarenville.

One of the drivers died at the scene, while a 15-year-old who was injured in the crash later died in hospital from her injuries.

On Thursday, a 55-year-old man died after a crash on Veterans Memorial Highway, the bypass connecting towns in Conception Bay North with the Trans-Canada Highway.

