'I loved my dad,' Brandon Noftall tells court, awaiting sentence for killing his stepfather

A Renews man who admitted to killing his stepfather broke down Friday morning as he described to a St. John's courtroom how much he loved the man who raised him.

Yet Brandon Noftall, 28, sat stoically throughout much of Friday's hearing, gazing down at the floor when his aunts and cousins described their heartbreak to the courtroom, holding back his tears.

The loss of Robert Noftall, just two days before Christmas in 2020, has left their lives in pieces, said his niece Tina Moores.

Moores and Alice Murphy, Robert's sister, read the family's victim impact statement.

"How can someone do such a thing to someone who has raised them since infancy?" said Moore, as Murphy sobbed beside her.

"He didn't have to take on that role but he jumped in and did it proudly."

Moores described Robert as a caring stepfather — the type of man to "give you the shirt off his back" — who had "gone down a dark path" of addiction but didn't want his children to follow in his footsteps.

"There has been tremendous hurt caused that will never be repaired," said the statement.

'He was frightened to death'

Noftall's lawyer, Jason Edwards, argued Noftall acted primarily through fear, trapped in a room as Robert screamed at him and his mother implored Robert to "knock him out."

The fatal stabbing "wasn't prolonged," Edwards said. "It wasn't planned. It was relatively spontaneous. There was provocation involved."

According to an agreed statement filed earlier this year, Noftall's mother owed her son money. He attempted to break into her bedroom to take it by force. She swung at him, then he put her in a headlock before Robert stepped in and the two began wrestling.

When Robert had cornered his stepson, Noftall says he believed he had a knife, and pulled out one of his own, swinging and trying to leave the room.

That's when Robert got his own knife — but didn't use it.

Alice Murphy, Robert Noftall's sister, shows reporters an old photo of her brother outside Supreme Court on Friday. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Instead, Noftall stabbed Robert four times before fleeing the house and hiding outside underneath a boat, believing Robert would chase him and hurt him.

When nobody came, Noftall returned to the home, where Robert lay bleeding.

Noftall attempted to put pressure on the wounds and drive his stepfather to the hospital, but couldn't save him — actions that Edwards argued counted as evidence that Noftall immediately regretted the stabbing.

"He was frightened to death. He thought Robert was coming to kill him," Edwards said. "He did not want this to happen."

Apology means little, family says

In a statement read from a crumpled piece of notebook paper, a solemn Noftall apologized to his family, sitting in pews behind him.

Robert was the "closest thing to a father I've ever known," he said, his voice beginning to shake.

"I loved my dad. If I could go back and change things, I would."

Outside Supreme Court, Robert's relatives told reporters an apology was little solace.

"I don't think it changes the family's opinion," said Moores. "An apology is an apology.… There's nothing he can do to change or take back what he's done. It just doesn't really feel comforting."

Lawyers argued Friday for a prison sentence between four and eight years, less time already served. With deductions and mandatory parole, it's possible Noftall could spend a little more than a year behind bars.

Justice Kate O'Brien is due to hand down her sentence Nov. 18.

