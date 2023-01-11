RNC officer Noelle Laite convicted of assaulting former partner in Pasadena

Const. Noelle Laite has been convicted of assaulting her former partner on multiple occasions. (Name withheld by CBC/Facebook)

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer in Corner Brook has been found guilty of assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Const. Noelle Laite was convicted Wednesday in Corner Brook provincial court by Judge Wayne Gorman, who said he found some of her testimony to be "nonsensical and disingenuous." The judge also said some other evidence given by Laite was "not honest" or "not credible."

Laite, who's been living in Pasadena since 2016, was accused of pushing, grabbing, choking and throwing things at her former partner. She was facing four charges related to the allegations but was acquitted on charges of assault with a weapon and assault by choking or suffocating.

The court was shown images of the victim's injuries, which included extensive bruising to her arms, legs, hips and buttocks.

In her defence, Laite, who lives in nearby Pasadena, said the victim's injuries were the result of falls, but Gorman rejected her testimony, saying the extent of the injuries was not consistent with the falls she and other defence witnesses described but instead confirmed the victim's testimony.

The charges relate to incidents between September 2020 and January 2022, which is when the provincial serious-incident response team became involving, following a report involving Laite.

Laite has remained employed by the RNC since that time, but has been relegated to administrative duties. The RNC has not responded to messages from CBC News seeking clarification on the current status of her employment.

In June, just a few months after the charges were laid against Laite, she was one of 20 officers awarded the Chief of Police Commendation. No reasons were given for inclusion, and the RNC would not comment on the award.

