N.L. teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting teenage student

A Newfoundland teacher has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage student he taught and coached throughout her high school career.

The now 22-year-old complainant testified in October that she and Strapp, 39, had about 100 sexual interactions, and she alleged 10 to 20 of those times included penetration. She said the encounters happened in the school, at Strapp's home, in his children's playhouse and his car. Her identity is protected by a publication ban.

Judge Phyllis Harris told the court Tuesday that the case rested almost entirely on witness credibility, and that she accepted the complainant's side of the story: that she held Strapp in god-like regard, and would do anything for his attention, approval and flattery.

The complainant testified that she was enraptured by Strapp and welcomed their sexual relationship as it made her feel special. She was a minor when the sexual acts occurred.

"Overall, I found her to be a credible witness," Harris said.

Strapp and the survivor also exchanged more than 8,000 text messages over the course of their eight-year relationship, submitted as evidence in Strapp's trial. Eight of those messages were of a sexual nature.

"It's difficult to view these text messages as sisterly," Harris said, saying they implied the relationship between the two was "not merely friendship."

"It is not believable that the sexual comments made by the complainant would be how she spoke in front of … other adults."

The complainant testified Strapp manipulated her for his own sexual gain, and that the two also sent sexual pictures and videos to each other on Snapchat, which erases messages after they are seen by the person receiving them, while she was in grades 11 and 12.

In his own testimony, Strapp denied that any sexual act occurred between them, and said he was concerned about the woman, who allegedly had told him she came from an abusive home. He told the court in November that he didn't think much of the sexualized text messages she sent him, and wanted to give her space to be herself.

Harris said Strapp often spoke in absolutes while giving his evidence, and sometimes contradicted himself.

Strapp has been convicted of sexual assault and sexual exploitation — touching a young person for a sexual purpose. The charges stem from allegations made to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary by the woman in 2019.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 23.