Teacher at Avondale high school charged with sexual assault against former student

A teacher at Roncalli Central High School in Avondale has been arrested for sexual offences against a former student.

Noel Strapp, 38, of Harbour Main, has been suspended from his job since the start of the investigation, RCMP said in a release Thursday.

He's charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation for a number of incidents alleged to have happened between 2014 and 2016., according to the release.

This photo of Strapp is taken from the Team NL wrestling team page. (Team NL website)

Holyrood RCMP were contacted Nov. 25, 2019, by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, which received the original report.

Last January, RCMP confirmed they were investigating a teacher at the Avondale school, but did not provide any further details.

Strapp was released from custody Thursday on a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on March 2.

Two teachers in nearby schools have been criminally charged in the past two years.

Robin McGrath, principal of a school in Conception Bay South, was charged in March 2019 with four counts of assault on young students with disabilities between kindergarten and Grade 6.

Substitute teacher Krysta Grimes was charged with sexual exploitation in August 2019 for an alleged interaction with a student in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove.

