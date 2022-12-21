Dreaming of a White Christmas? It's probably not going to happen
For many people, it's not really Christmas unless it's covered with a layer of white snow.
CBC reporter Jeremy Eaton caught daydreaming of winter fun
However, a white Christmas won't be greeting many people in this province — unless you're in Labrador West where Smokey Mountain is set to open on Boxing Day.
For snow lovers, it'll be a harder holiday season without playing outside... but a reporter can dream, right?
Check out this piece from CBC reporter (and noted winter enthusiast) Jeremy Eaton, and video producer Mark Cumby.