Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Dreaming of a White Christmas? It's probably not going to happen

For many people, it's not really Christmas unless it's covered with a layer of white snow.

CBC reporter Jeremy Eaton caught daydreaming of winter fun

CBC News ·

Dreaming of a White Christmas

2 days ago
Duration 1:53
A lack of snow left reporter Jeremy Eaton no choice but to try and find winter fun

For many people, it's not really Christmas unless it's covered with a layer of white snow.

However, a white Christmas won't be greeting many people in this province — unless you're in Labrador West where Smokey Mountain is set to open on Boxing Day. 

For snow lovers, it'll be a harder holiday season without playing outside... but a reporter can dream, right?

Check out this piece from CBC reporter (and noted winter enthusiast) Jeremy Eaton, and video producer Mark Cumby.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now