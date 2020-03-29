No risk of contracting COVID-19 through flyer bags, says health department

Colemans Grocery has stopped printing flyers while SaltWire told employees that it will be increasing safety measures in its facilities. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Although a lot of things have changed over the past couple of weeks — whether you like it or not — those familiar bags of flyers will still be placed at your doorstep.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, the provincial Department of Health and Community Services said the bags do not pose a risk for contracting COVID-19.

Still, Colemans Grocery announced Friday it would be suspending distribution of flyers for its stores, "in an effort to reduce human touch points, and in response to concerns raised by customers," the company said in a statement.

Colemans said starting next Thursday, the printed flyer will not be available, but a digital document will be available for customers to print if they wish.

Meanwhile, SaltWire, which distributes flyer bags in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and P.E.I., said in an email to employees that it will be increasing safety measures in its facilities.

With thousands of employees being laid off and losing their jobs, the dollar has to stretch as far as it can. - SaltWire statement to employees

The company stated it will be reducing the number of employees to come in contact with the product and are encouraging their carriers to maintain physical distance.

"If the resident is in the driveway or in proximity of you while delivering, please skip that home and proceed to the next one," read the instructions to employees.

Employees are also encouraged to wash their hands before and after delivery, and to use gloves to deliver when possible.

The company told employees those flyers are more important now than ever before given the employment situation in the province.

"With thousands of employees being laid off and losing their jobs, the dollar has to stretch as far as it can," read the email that was sent out by the district manager.

SaltWire declined a request for comment from CBC News.

