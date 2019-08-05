No permit, no construction, says provincial government of Witless Bay beach project

Controversial construction in the area of Ragged Beach in Witless Bay will remain on hold for now due to a lack of a permit, according to a statement from the province's Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment.

The department said in its statement that over the past week, its officials have been in contact with the town, and that the department is working with the town to ensure it is aware of its responsibilities under municipal and related environmental legislation.

On July 31 the Water Resources and Management Division received a complaint of infilling in the area of the beach, and officials advised the town to stop. The town did not have a permit to alter a body of water, which is required to work within 15 metres of a high ocean water mark.

On Aug. 2 the Water Resources and Management Division followed up with the town to reiterate the necessity of a permit under the Water Resources act, the statement reads.

The town told officials it had intended to submit an application.

"The department will begin its review of the request upon receipt of a permit application," the statement reads.

In addition, the department said work is currently halted on the Ragged Beach project as an appeal of the town's decision to undertake the work was made to the Eastern Regional Appeal Board by a third-party appellant on July 29.

"As per the Urban and Rural Planning Act, 2000 work cannot proceed until the Board issues a decision on the matter," the department said.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador