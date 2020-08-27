No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. for 17th straight day

Newfoundland and Labrador is marking another day without a new case of COVID-19, extending that steak to 17 as of Thursday.

There are no known active cases in the province.

In the last 24 hours, 281 people have been tested for the virus, with 31,088 having been tested since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, the province unveiled a loosening of travel restrictions for some people outside of Atlantic Canada. As of Monday, people from the rest of Canada will be able to enter Newfoundland and Labrador if they own a cabin or secondary residence in the province.

They must still apply to the provincial government in order to enter, and show proof of that ownership, such as a mortgage or property tax bill.

Once they arrive, they will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

In total, the province has had 268 cases of COVID-19. Three people have died and 265 have recovered.

