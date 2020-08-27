No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. for 17th straight day
Province set to further relax travel regulations next week
Newfoundland and Labrador is marking another day without a new case of COVID-19, extending that steak to 17 as of Thursday.
There are no known active cases in the province.
In the last 24 hours, 281 people have been tested for the virus, with 31,088 having been tested since the pandemic began.
On Wednesday, the province unveiled a loosening of travel restrictions for some people outside of Atlantic Canada. As of Monday, people from the rest of Canada will be able to enter Newfoundland and Labrador if they own a cabin or secondary residence in the province.
They must still apply to the provincial government in order to enter, and show proof of that ownership, such as a mortgage or property tax bill.
Once they arrive, they will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.
In total, the province has had 268 cases of COVID-19. Three people have died and 265 have recovered.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.